'This kind of shakes us up': Asian Americans across N.C. fearful in wake of Atlanta killings

RALEIGH — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit North Carolina, Chutikan Hoover, a Thai massage therapist in Raleigh, said one of her employees no longer felt comfortable being seen in public.
Her employee, who is Chinese, feared the impact of the rhetoric of some politicians, including then President Donald Trump, which associated her nationality with the spreading virus.
Asian-American communities in the Triangle and across the country saw their fears realized last week when eight people, including six Asian-American women, were killed at three Atlanta-area spas.
A white man has been charged in the shootings.
"I feel bad for the victims, the Asian women — who are victims, who are innocent in the situation," said Hoover, who opened the licensed Sukho Thai Massage studio with husband Scott in 2012.
Scott Hoover said he has "become more concerned for her safety, seeing how people are targeted across the country."
Chavi Koneru, the executive director of North Carolina Asian Americans Together, said the group first noticed a rise in anti-Asian discrimination last year as Asian-American community events, like Chinese New Year festivals, were being canceled before the coronavirus had been detected in the U.S.
But she said when the virus arrived in North Carolina in March 2020 and Trump began using terms that linked China to the virus, the discrimination became more widespread and targeted.
Koneru said recent months have seen that discrimination become more aggressive.
"My first response was grief, devastation," she said about the attacks in Atlanta. "We think of Georgia as part of the South, as close to home — and so this feels a lot more real and a lot scarier in some ways than what was happening across the country."
Stop AAPI Hate, a San Francisco-based organization that tracks incidents of harassment and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders across the country, received reports of about 3,800 incidents between March 19, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021. North Carolina was not among the states with the most reported incidents.
Of the incidents that were reported, 68% involved verbal harassment and more than 20% involved intentionally avoiding Asian Americans. Businesses and public parks were the most likely locations of discrimination. Chinese people were the ethnic group that reported the most incidents of discrimination.
Jing Lin owns Chuan Cafe, a Chinese restaurant that has been open for almost two years in east Raleigh. She also runs a restaurant in Atlanta. While she hasn't had too many problems, Lin said she is "still a little bit scared" that what happened in Atlanta could happen at her restaurants.
"We're scared, because as the owner we have a responsibility," Lin said. "We hope our employees protect themselves."
Sophia Khotil was born in the Philippines, but has lived in Raleigh since 2007. Khotil has worked for 10 years as a licensed massage therapist, including at Sukho Thai Massage for the past four years.
When Khotil heard about the killings in Atlanta, she said she was scared to see people so close to her profession be killed. She was similarly fearful when Asian restaurants in the area reported several robberies.
"Being Asian and an immigrant to the United States, we know how hard people work to fulfill the American dream and for this to happen to the Asian community, this kind of shakes us up," she said. "They were probably mothers and sisters and aunts and friends of people and it's terrible that they were taken away.
"Safety has always been a concern in our business."
Professor Nayoung Aimee Kwon, the director of Asian American and Diaspora studies at Duke University, emphasized that discrimination against Asian Americans is not new, pointing to the exploitation of Chinese labor in the building of the railroads in the 1800s. More recent examples are the discrimination and harassment of Muslim and other South Asian communities in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. And during World War II, the U.S. government held more than 115,000 people of Japanese descent in internment camps.
"The problem is that these (Asian) communities are always perceived as perpetually foreign," Kwon said, "although there have been generations who have always been in this country."
Lawrence Yoo, a pastor at Durham County's Waypoint Church, said he felt heartbroken and fearful when he first heard about the shootings in Atlanta. He called his parents out of concern for their safety.
In New York, California and other parts of the country, elderly Asian and Asian American people have been the targets of violent assaults in recent months.
Yoo said he's also worried about his wife, who is a pediatric dentist, and members of his congregation who own businesses. He worries that people might see them as targets.
Near the start of the pandemic, Yoo said he was driving when another driver opened their window to hurl racial slurs at him.
"It's something that we've dealt with as a community for a long time, kind of quietly," Yoo said. "Lately, it's gotten worse."