'This kind of shakes us up': Asian Americans across N.C. fearful in wake of Atlanta killings

Sophia Khotil was born in the Philippines, but has lived in Raleigh since 2007. Khotil has worked for 10 years as a licensed massage therapist, including at Sukho Thai Massage for the past four years.

When Khotil heard about the killings in Atlanta, she said she was scared to see people so close to her profession be killed. She was similarly fearful when Asian restaurants in the area reported several robberies.

"Being Asian and an immigrant to the United States, we know how hard people work to fulfill the American dream and for this to happen to the Asian community, this kind of shakes us up," she said. "They were probably mothers and sisters and aunts and friends of people and it's terrible that they were taken away.

"Safety has always been a concern in our business."

Professor Nayoung Aimee Kwon, the director of Asian American and Diaspora studies at Duke University, emphasized that discrimination against Asian Americans is not new, pointing to the exploitation of Chinese labor in the building of the railroads in the 1800s. More recent examples are the discrimination and harassment of Muslim and other South Asian communities in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. And during World War II, the U.S. government held more than 115,000 people of Japanese descent in internment camps.