This N.C. county is known for two famous people. One man thinks there is a third.

LENOIR — Many times as he has entered his native Caldwell County, Dr. Colby Ford has read the welcome signs lauding the area as the birthplace of baseball pitcher Madison Bumgarner and country music star Eric Church.
Ford thinks another name should be added to the signs.
"I happened to be looking at Nobel Prize winners, and I happened to click on Kary Mullis," Ford recalled. "But when I clicked on his Wikipedia page, it said that he was born in Lenoir, North Carolina, which I thought was really shocking that I didn't know that."
Kary Banks Mullis won the 1993 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his discovery in 1983 of a way to more quickly and easily analyze DNA, a technique that revolutionized the fields of medicine, molecular biology and forensic science.
The technique is called polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — and it allows scientists to take a small sample of DNA and amplify it in a lab. That way, the now-larger sample of DNA can be tested for its genetic source.
Before PCR, amplifying DNA took weeks. But Mullis' process took only hours.
Today, PCR is widely used to help obtain DNA from crime scene evidence.
"So without Dr. Mullis, who knows if we would even have the tests that we need during this pandemic, right?" said Ford, who works as a genomics researcher at UNC-Charlotte.
Ford described his own trajectory as "happenstance."
"My dad wanted me to learn how to fix things with tools," he said. "I cared more about taking a computer apart and putting it back together."
But Ford said that even as a student with an avid interest in science, he never heard of Mullis growing up. He recently spoke at a presentation in Charlotte about how scientific advancements don't always receive mainstream attention.
That made him think of the sign and "this other person that was a great scientist who made huge contributions to the world."
Mullis was born in Lenoir on Dec. 28, 1944, the second of four sons of Cecil and Bernice Alberta Mullis. His father was a furniture salesman.
The family moved to Columbia, S.C., when Mullis was 5.
Mullis died Aug. 7, 2019, at his home in California.
Although Mullis was not raised in Lenoir, Ford feels that talking about the scientist's local origins has the potential to inspire young children.
"I can only imagine if we had more awareness or visibility for popular scientists who did make a huge contribution, then maybe it could start that conversation earlier," Ford said.