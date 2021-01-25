This N.C. county is known for two famous people. One man thinks there is a third.

LENOIR — Many times as he has entered his native Caldwell County, Dr. Colby Ford has read the welcome signs lauding the area as the birthplace of baseball pitcher Madison Bumgarner and country music star Eric Church.

Ford thinks another name should be added to the signs.

"I happened to be looking at Nobel Prize winners, and I happened to click on Kary Mullis," Ford recalled. "But when I clicked on his Wikipedia page, it said that he was born in Lenoir, North Carolina, which I thought was really shocking that I didn't know that."

Kary Banks Mullis won the 1993 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his discovery in 1983 of a way to more quickly and easily analyze DNA, a technique that revolutionized the fields of medicine, molecular biology and forensic science.

The technique is called polymerase chain reaction — or PCR — and it allows scientists to take a small sample of DNA and amplify it in a lab. That way, the now-larger sample of DNA can be tested for its genetic source.

Before PCR, amplifying DNA took weeks. But Mullis' process took only hours.

Today, PCR is widely used to help obtain DNA from crime scene evidence.