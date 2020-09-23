This North Carolina city just voted to slash $770,000 from police department budget

A police department in a North Carolina tourist spot is getting a budget cut of more than $700,000.

The Asheville City Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to remove thousands in funding from the local police force and put the money toward other city departments, according to footage from a meeting.

The approval comes after the city manager's office went through a "community engagement process to evaluate investments in the Asheville Police Department, other city departments, and various community programs," officials said in a meeting agenda document.

Now, $770,000 that had been designated for police is going toward other departments or agencies to offer outreach to homeless people, community engagement efforts, response to animal and noise complaints, and technology for safety and transparency, according to the city.

Tuesday's approval takes about 3% from police funding, the Citizen-Times reported. Activists had wanted the budget cut in half.

The changes to the 2020-21 fiscal year budget come as people across the country have called for reducing funding for law enforcement agencies, The News & Observer reported. For some, defunding means disbanding entire police departments, while others see it differently.