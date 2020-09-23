This North Carolina city just voted to slash $770,000 from police department budget

A police department in a North Carolina tourist spot is getting a budget cut of more than $700,000.
The Asheville City Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to remove thousands in funding from the local police force and put the money toward other city departments, according to footage from a meeting.
The approval comes after the city manager's office went through a "community engagement process to evaluate investments in the Asheville Police Department, other city departments, and various community programs," officials said in a meeting agenda document.
Now, $770,000 that had been designated for police is going toward other departments or agencies to offer outreach to homeless people, community engagement efforts, response to animal and noise complaints, and technology for safety and transparency, according to the city.
Tuesday's approval takes about 3% from police funding, the Citizen-Times reported. Activists had wanted the budget cut in half.
The changes to the 2020-21 fiscal year budget come as people across the country have called for reducing funding for law enforcement agencies, The News & Observer reported. For some, defunding means disbanding entire police departments, while others see it differently.
"The idea of defunding the police is not, for a lot of us, is not to neuter the police and take away their power and take away the power of policing," Mark Darnell Marquez, an Asheville visitor, told WLOS-Channel 13 in Asheville. "But it's to re-appropriate money into community projects, education for the police on community, sensitivity, racial training."
The idea was in the spotlight earlier this year when protests erupted over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. Four officers have been fired and charged in connection with his death.
Demonstrations over Floyd's death made their way to Asheville, where video in June captured the city's police stomping on and piercing plastic water bottles, McClatchy News reported. The footage was reportedly taken as officers took down a medical aid station that was set up for protesters.
And in August, six people were arrested after police say protesters blocked a hotel entrance and "jumped on top of" officers.
Across the country, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project said more than 90% of Black Lives Matter demonstrations were peaceful, McClatchy reported.
