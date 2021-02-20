This North Carolina World War II veteran is finally presented with Bronze Star Medal. Here's why.

According to the Bronze Star citation he was presented with Wednesday, Strickland received the medal for his "meritorious achievement in active ground combat against an armed enemy of the United States," on Feb. 23, 1945, in Germany.

Strickland was one of the first scouts out in Germany, when he took on enemy fire.

He was hit in the head.

"I laid there and played dead," he said.

His son, Tony Strickland, said Nazis stabbed the other scouts in his father's unit who had fallen to the ground, but walked past his father.

It took his father about two to three days to return to his unit.

About a month later, Strickland was again injured, this time as part of the Rhineland Offensive attempt to secure troop movements across the Rhine River.

Strickland spotted a minefield in the road that he told his company commander about near a bridge that was critical to Army movements.

"That night brought the tanks up and told me now you go down there and lead them tanks into the mine," Strickland said.

But the Nazis attacked again — firing at their tanks — which caused the mines to "blow up" and kill everyone in the tank.