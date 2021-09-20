This unvaccinated N.C. man died from COVID-19, but his story is changing minds

They would be the last texts he would ever send her.

Lail rushed back to the hospital and found her husband passed out, with his oxygen tubes knocked off. The hospital staff revived him, but he was disoriented and confused in the hours after. He kept taking his oxygen mask off, trying to turn the machines off and leave his bed. In the middle of the night, the hospital staff decided to move him to the intensive care unit and place him on a BiPAP machine to help his breathing.

“He ripped the BiPAP machine off ... and you can see him turning blue,” Jessica said. “They tell me to leave. They said, ‘You freaking out is making him freak out.’”

So Jessica left and gave the hospital time to calm Jason down. When she returned an hour later, he was sedated and on a ventilator.

“I never got to talk to him,” Jessica said.

In the days after, Lail tried to get her husband transferred. She was told time and time again that all the hospitals were full. Finally, she sat down with a doctor and physician assistant and told Jason’s life story — how many children he has, the friends he’s made, the family he would leave behind.

“I said, ‘He needs to live,’” Jessica said.