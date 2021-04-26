'This was an execution': Attorneys for slain Elizabeth City man say video shows he posed no threat

ELIZABETH CITY — Attorneys for the family of a Black man who was killed in yet another controversial police shooting last week said footage from an officer-worn camera reveals what many have feared — that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot from behind.
Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of body-camera video with the family of Brown, who was killed by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants. Lassiter said Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out of his driveway and tried to escape deputies with guns drawn.
The family's attorneys said he was shot in the back of the head with his hands on the steering wheel when deputies opened fire.
“He was not threatening them in any kind of fashion,” Cherry-Lassiter told reporters at a news conference on Monday.
When asked whether the 42-year-old Brown was shot in the back, attorney Harry Daniels said: “Yes, back of the head.”
Since the fatal shooting last Wednesday, this normally quiet city of 18,000 has been rocked by days of protests, calls for the public release of footage from the incident and civil rights leaders decrying that warrants shouldn't lead to bullets.
The unrest prompted Elizabeth City officials on Monday to declare a state of emergency amid concerns about how demonstrators would react to a possible video release.
City Manager Montre Freeman said there is no specific threat, and the declaration also allows him to pull resources from nearby cities.
The Rev. William Barber II addressed a crowd that had gathered as family members and their attorneys were allowed into the public safety building at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Barber prayed for the family. "You know that all we have ever wanted is justice," he said.
During the incident, neighbors say they heard the shots. Witnesses describe deputies shooting at Brown's fleeing car, counting 14 shell casings near the driveway.
According to police radio traffic, his car crashed into a nearby tree with its rear window shattered by bullets.
“My dad got executed just by trying to save his own life,” said Brown’s adult son Khalil Ferebee, who watched the video.
Cherry-Lassiter, who watched the video multiple times and took notes, said the shooting started as soon as the video began and that she lost count of the number of gunshots. She said she counted as many as eight deputies in the video, some wearing tactical uniforms and others in plainclothes.
“They’re shooting and saying ‘Let me see your hands’ at the same time,” she said. “Let’s be clear. This was an execution.”
The family’s lawyers were also angry about what they described as rude treatment by Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox, to whom they attributed the decision to limit the amount of footage they were shown — only 20 seconds of video from a single body camera.
“They’re trying to hide something,” attorney Benjamin Crump said.
Attorney Bakari Sellers said Cox used profanity toward him. “I’ve never been talked to like I was talked to in there,” Sellers said.
Cox did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said multiple deputies fired shots. Seven deputies are on leave pending a probe by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Earlier Monday, a search warrant was released that indicated investigators had recorded Brown selling small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine to an informant.
Brown has a lengthy criminal history, mostly for drug offenses, but is described as nonviolent.
"I've never known him to resist any officer or anybody," said Jamaul Riddick, his bail bondsman and lifelong friend. "I mean he's not that type of person. ... He's never been a violent person in his life."
Calls have been growing to release the body-camera footage, which a judge must authorize in North Carolina. Wooten has said he would petition the court to release the footage. A coalition of media organizations have also sought the footage, and city officials plan to do as well.
Short of releasing it publicly, state law allows law enforcement to show body camera video privately to a victim’s family.
While Brown's family was viewing the video, dozens of local residents came to downtown, setting up lawn chairs and displaying signs.
Danielle McCalla, who grew up in Elizabeth City before recently moving to Virginia, joined demonstrators who came to watch the news conference by the family attorneys. She said it left her in tears.
“As soon as they started going into details, I started crying,” she said.
McCalla, 30, said she met Brown and had several conversations with him, making her sad about what’s happening in her hometown and about police shootings elsewhere.
“It’s the same thing that keeps happening,” she said. “It’s a bigger monster than we think it is.”