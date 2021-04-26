'This was an execution': Attorneys for slain Elizabeth City man say video shows he posed no threat

The family’s lawyers were also angry about what they described as rude treatment by Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox, to whom they attributed the decision to limit the amount of footage they were shown — only 20 seconds of video from a single body camera.

“They’re trying to hide something,” attorney Benjamin Crump said.

Attorney Bakari Sellers said Cox used profanity toward him. “I’ve never been talked to like I was talked to in there,” Sellers said.

Cox did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said multiple deputies fired shots. Seven deputies are on leave pending a probe by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Earlier Monday, a search warrant was released that indicated investigators had recorded Brown selling small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine to an informant.

Brown has a lengthy criminal history, mostly for drug offenses, but is described as nonviolent.

"I've never known him to resist any officer or anybody," said Jamaul Riddick, his bail bondsman and lifelong friend. "I mean he's not that type of person. ... He's never been a violent person in his life."