Tillis, Cunningham talk about Supreme Court vacancy at latest debate

Obama "was on his way out the door. What we're talking about now is the role that I play in the U.S. Senate," Tillis said. "President Trump deserves to send forth a nominee and I intend to hear them in (the) Judiciary Committee and then move for passage on the floor."

Cunningham said his opponent was being hypocritical by giving Trump's nominee a hearing now.

"Sen. Tillis supported that very idea in 2016. He trusted and wanted to hear from the American people in 2016," Cunningham said. "He doesn't today."

Preparations for the political fight over Ginsburg's successor brought a new acuity to the differences between Cunningham and Tillis in the closely watched race. Democrats need to flip four seats to ensure chamber control. The North Carolina Senate race has attracted the most outside campaign spending of any federal race this year save for the presidential campaign, with $65 million targeting the two candidates already for the general election, the Center for Responsive Politics said.

Tillis sought to accentuate his Senate experience, saying he was familiar with the president's top candidates — including North Carolina native Allison Jones Rushing — because of his Judiciary Committee work. He said Biden wouldn't release his own list of favored candidates to the Supreme Court.