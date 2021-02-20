Time hails these N.C. natives — a scientist, a singer and an actress — as emerging leaders

Brooks said whatever Combs sings, whether it's Brooks & Dunn or classic country or today's country, "he sounds very much at home."

"If I could pull him over and tell him one thing, it would be to just keep doing what he's doing," Brooks wrote. "Just follow that music. What resonates with him will resonate with the audience, with me, with everybody who's listening."

Hunter Schafer: An actress and advocate

Hunter Schafer, a 22-year-old Raleigh native and UNC School of the Arts graduate, has used her talent and platform as a runway model and actress to advocate for and connect with LGBTQ people.

Schafer, a transgender woman, rose to stardom in HBO's "Euphoria" where she plays Jules Vaughn, a high schooler who is also transgender.

"I truly believe anyone lucky enough to meet Hunter Schafer will feel the immense light that is constantly radiating from her," Euphoria co-star and close friend Zendaya wrote in her Time100 Next tribute.

"She makes everyone in her orbit feel seen," she wrote.

That ability to make others feel seen came out in the political sphere in 2016, when Schafer sued North Carolina state lawmakers over House Bill 2, famously known as the "bathroom bill."