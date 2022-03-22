'Time of crisis': As a massive fire got closer, this 'tight' Surry community came together

LOWGAP — A wildfire that started Saturday on Fulcher Mountain and spread to burn almost 200 acres is now under control, which is a relief to the handful of people who've made this remote community their home.

The N.C. Forest Service and firefighters plan to stay on the scene in hopes that expected rain will speed their task.

People in the community have been stepping up to help, too. Some made food to bring to firefighters, and a man and his son used equipment from their construction business to cut a fire line more than a mile long through the woods to protect a neighbor’s log cabin.

Resident Keith Bobbitt said it's just that kind of community.

“It is a tight neighborhood,” he said. “When they need to pull together, they pull together.”

Forest Service officials say the fire started on the west side of Fulcher Mountain, which stretches in between N.C. 89 and Hidden Valley Road a couple miles to the southeast of Lowgap, an unincorporated community in Surry County. Someone was apparently burning debris, and the fire got out of control and spread into the nearby woods.

Fighting the fire was made more difficult by the rugged, wooded terrain around the mountain.

Forest Service officials said about 100 people, including volunteer firefighters, have been working to contain the blaze — and their efforts were a success. No houses or other structures and, most importantly, no lives were lost.

Tony Cave has his house and family construction business on the east side of Fulcher Mountain. Bobbitt, who lives in Clemmons, has a cabin that he uses on the southwest side of the mountain. Bobbitt was at the cabin when the fire started.

When Cave learned about the fire on Saturday, he told son Ethan that “Keith Bobbitt’s house is in jeopardy,” and the two men went to work. They got their equipment into the woods around 7 p.m. Ethan operated a larger piece of equipment called a track loader out front with his dad clearing the path behind with the smaller skid steer loader he was running.

“There was a path through there that years ago you would have considered a logging road,” Tony said. “We went through and opened that up big enough to where the fire would not jump.”

Bobbitt said he heard the Caves coming, then saw their lights shining eerily through the trees, like a scene from a science fiction movie, as they got close.

“Ethan was on the loader taking down whole trees and moving them off,” Bobbitt said. “His dad had a skid steer behind doing the cleanup. There wasn’t a leaf on the ground when they left.”

That was late Saturday night. The Caves cut a circle around Bobbitt’s cabin to create a buffer. Bobbitt and his friends spent a frantic day on Sunday clearing out anything that might burn.

On Sunday night, state foresters came in and started a back burn behind his cabin.

“We could see the (main) fire coming to us,” Bobbitt said. “It was within 100 feet of my cabin and 35 to 40 feet of my tractor shed.”

About 2 a.m. on Monday, the two fires met and merged and burned out.

By Monday afternoon, it appeared that most of the fire was out, although some smoke could still be seen.

Both Bobbitt and Tony Cave have heaps of praise for the firefighters and Forest Service workers who risked their lives. Bobbitt said a fire crew stood by each house that was in harm’s way.

“Those guys were phenomenal,” Bobbitt said. “It may not have been a 10,000-acre fire out west, but when it is your house in peril, it is great to see that truck coming through the woods.”

Bobbitt saw firefighters using the line that the Caves cut.

“I said, ‘Tony, you saved me,’” Bobbitt recalled. “The fire line he cut is about 75 feet behind my cabin. Behind me headed south, there are still several hundred acres of woods until you get to open fields. And on my side, there were two other homes. They were never in jeopardy because we stopped it there.”

Bobbitt said he’s not the kind of guy to try to ride out a fire. He was ready to clear out as the flames started burning his way.

“Confidence is one thing, but you can’t beat Mother Nature,” he said. “I made a good effort with a lot of friends."

Bobbitt noted that Cave has a nice, large barn that became a gathering place for people fighting the fire, with food inside.

Cave downplayed his role, saying he didn’t want to take anything away from the firefighters who have been working so hard.

“Don’t take any praise from them,” he said. “They worked relentlessly. The fire department people have their program. They were on the other end of the mountain. We created a fire zone on the back side. Everybody was involved. People came and brought food. We have a good community.

“It is really humbling to realize how many people concern themselves in a time of crisis. We are very fortunate to live where we do in this country.”