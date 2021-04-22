Top N.C. legislative leaders don't expect delays to 2022 elections

RALEIGH — North Carolina election dates for 2022 likely won’t be altered despite anticipated delays in receiving data needed to perform a mandatory redistricting, the General Assembly’s top Republicans said on Thursday.

Districts are redrawn once every 10 years to accurately reflect population data. That data, in turn, is used to retool district boundaries for Congress, the legislature and for dozens of municipalities.

But the state is dependent on data from the recent census.

However, the U.S. Census Bureau isn’t expected to provide population numbers until August or September — months later than usually received.

That delay — caused by the coronavirus pandemic — prompted the state’s top elections official in February to recommend legislators formally push back all municipal elections set for this fall and primary elections for U.S. House, Senate, General Assembly and other races set for March 8, 2022.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden said separately on Thursday that legislators, who redraw congressional and General Assembly maps, should have time to approve them by the fall so candidate filing for those seats in 2022 can begin promptly in December.