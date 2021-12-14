Toyota, Apple and .... Here are the 10 biggest job announcements in NC this year

"The phase two commitments would not be considered until the company creates at least 3,875 jobs and invests at least $3 billion," he said.

3. Fidelity (1,500 jobs)

Fidelity, the Boston-based financial services company, has been on a hiring tear in the past year, as millions of Americans began investing online during the pandemic.

That has been a boon to its offices on the Durham County side of Research Triangle Park. Fidelity said, in September, that it would add 1,538 jobs in Research Triangle Park — the company's third expansion this year. The jobs will be focused on technology roles as well as customer-service positions, the company told The N&O.

Fidelity did not provide a salary range for the new jobs, and the state did not offer the company any incentives for the expansion.

4. Google (1,000 jobs)

Another jobs announcement that did not require incentives came from the technology giant Google, which said in March that it plans to create 1,000 jobs in downtown Durham in the coming years.