Trial on UNC-Chapel Hill's race-related admissions ends, but ruling could take months

UNC has not defined critical mass, what that goal is, how it is measurable and how they know when they will get there, the lawyers argued.

The lawyers for UNC said in closing arguments that the university does not have quotas and can't provide a specific number. However, the university argues that critical mass is not simply numerical, but also contextual.

UNC's lawyer said the Supreme Court explains that the permissible compelling interest is in the education benefits of diversity. One of the ways UNC tries to determine if they've achieved it is by asking students if UNC has created the environment for them that they say they want in terms of studying and living alongside people that are different from them.

Race as a dominant factor

One of SFFA's biggest arguments is based on the testimony of Arcidiacono. The lawyers say his work provides statistical evidence that UNC's admission process is formulaic and that race is a dominant factor.

They used this data to show that African-American and Hispanic students are admitted at higher rates compared to whites and Asians and argue that race dominates the process.