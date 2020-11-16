Trump and GOP's hard work crushed Democratic dreams in North Carolina

But overall, talk of a second "blue wave" election in North Carolina this year after the Democrats' strong performance in the 2018 midterm elections was for naught.

Campaign appearances

The president's many appearances in North Carolina ahead of the 2020 election may be a piece of that.

Trump was in North Carolina 11 times from July 27 though Nov. 2 and made 13 public appearances in those visits. Most of his appearances were campaign events. His signature rallies drew thousands of ardent supporters to cities and small towns across the state.

Republican political activist and Lumbee Indian Jarrod Lowery said Trump's rally in rural Robeson County in late October helped boost turnout among Lowery's fellow Lumbees, who are the largest group of voters in that area. Many had never voted before, he said.

During the Robeson County visit, Trump reiterated his recently announced support for federal recognition of the tribe, which has been a top issue for the Lumbees since the 1800s because it would bring them significant federal services plus sovereignty.