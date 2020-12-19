Two N.C. cities are ranked among top in the country for women entrepreneurs

RALEIGH — The two most populous metropolitan areas in North Carolina are ranked among the best places for women entrepreneurs to work and succeed.

A new study by financial advising data website SmartAsset ranked the Raleigh and Charlotte metro areas in the top half of their study looking at favorable environments for women-owned businesses based on Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The Raleigh-Cary metro was ranked No. 12 out of 25 areas studied by SmartAsset for the second year in a row, according to Census Bureau data. The area was listed as having women owning 20.4% of all businesses and 2.4% of businesses with over 500 employees. Its other metrics include Raleigh's women-to-men pay ratio being 76% and its rate of start-ups operating after a year in the area, which is 80%.

The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro was ranked eighth, a major bump from being in 22nd place in 2019's study. The area was listed as having women owning 19% of all businesses and 3.3% of businesses with over 500 employees. The women-to-pay ratio is slightly lower than Raleigh's at 75% and its start-up survival rate is 80%.

Additionally, the September 2020 unemployment rate was 6% and 7% for Raleigh and Charlotte, respectively.