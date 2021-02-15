UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor tries to quell outrage over secret Silent Sam deal

Guskiewicz said the threat of the Confederate statue returning to campus was very real and that his "unwavering priority was to permanently remove the monument from campus." The $2.5 million deal to hand the monument over to the Sons of Confederate Veterans — ultimately vacated by a judge in February 2020 — was arranged by people whose "ultimate intention was to restore the safety of our campus and local community," Guskiewicz said.

Guskiewicz's message came hours after he received the letter from the American Association chapter, a group of about 70 of UNC-CH's nearly 4,000 faculty members.

In addition to concerns about the Silent Sam deal, the American Association of University Professors statement discusses other issues, such as university administrators not disclosing a warning from Orange County's health department about fall reopening plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We hope that it communicates and galvanizes the complete lack of faith that the UNC community has in our current leadership," chapter president Michael Palm said.

But the chair of the overall UNC-CH faculty, Mimi Chapman, said she isn't convinced Guskiewicz lied to faculty about what he knew about the Silent Sam deals.