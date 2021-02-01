UNC students take to Instagram to report COVID-19 violations

CHAPEL HILL — UNC-Chapel Hill officials are working to authenticate videos that allegedly show students partying off campus this semester in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions.

The videos are from an Instagram account called "whereyallgoin_unc" and Chapel Hill and campus police are verifying that they were taken in local residences.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, the university and UNC's student affairs office have recently been tagged in the account, which is posting Snapchat stories and videos of people singing "Sweet Caroline" at a party and dancing in a crowded room.

Posts call out individuals who are spotted in the videos in an attempt to report them to the university for COVID-19 violations. People are commenting on the posts asking that students who break the rules be suspended.

Guskiewicz said a number of students have already been cited this semester and are going through the judicial process.

UNC students can be expelled for the semester if they are found responsible for violating university policies like not wearing face masks or attending large social gatherings.