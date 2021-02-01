UNC students take to Instagram to report COVID-19 violations

CHAPEL HILL — UNC-Chapel Hill officials are working to authenticate videos that allegedly show students partying off campus this semester in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions.
The videos are from an Instagram account called "whereyallgoin_unc" and Chapel Hill and campus police are verifying that they were taken in local residences.
UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, the university and UNC's student affairs office have recently been tagged in the account, which is posting Snapchat stories and videos of people singing "Sweet Caroline" at a party and dancing in a crowded room.
Posts call out individuals who are spotted in the videos in an attempt to report them to the university for COVID-19 violations. People are commenting on the posts asking that students who break the rules be suspended.
Guskiewicz said a number of students have already been cited this semester and are going through the judicial process.
UNC students can be expelled for the semester if they are found responsible for violating university policies like not wearing face masks or attending large social gatherings.
"(Police) been working hard to try to uncover this and try to deter this activity," Guskiewicz said. "It's a lot about communication, continuing to emphasize the importance of this."
Last fall, UNC received more than 450 reports of students breaking coronavirus rules, which are designed to prevent students from becoming infected — or infecting others. About 50 students were kicked out of campus housing for breaking those rules.
The photos and videos posted on the "whereyallgoin_unc" account are reminiscent of the viral video of about 50 young women filing out of a small house a few blocks from UNC's campus before classes started last August. College students and the university were criticized over the summer for off-campus behavior that worried faculty, local officials and community members.
The Instagram account posted its first photo in mid-August and shared others throughout the fall of parties outside fraternity houses, female students getting into a party bus and male students at a house party.
Now that students have moved back to town for spring, the account is back asking for videos that can be shared anonymously.
Guskiewicz said the university learned a lot from last semester.
"We're trying to use all the resources we have to try to keep the campus community and surrounding Chapel Hill-Carrboro community safe," Guskiewicz said.