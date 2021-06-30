UNC trustees give Hannah-Jones tenure in day filled with drama, dissension

The decision by trustees to halt Hannah-Jones’ tenure submission has sparked a torrent of criticism from within the community. It ultimately revealed a depth of frustration over the school’s failure to answer longstanding concerns about the treatment of Black faculty, staff and students.

On Wednesday afternoon, protesters had been turned back earlier in an attempt to enter the building where the meeting was being held. About 75 students, organized by the campus Black Student Movement, had gathered outside before the meeting started, then were allowed into a ballroom of the Carolina Inn as the meeting began.

But once the board voted to go into closed session to discuss the tenure issue, the students refused to go. Law enforcement was brought in to make them leave.

Students chanted "No Justice! No Peace!" as they were shoved into a hallway outside the room. They continued to shout, with some using a bullhorn.

One protester said she was punched in the face.

When an officer told Julia Clark to move back, she took that to mean the officer felt threatened.

"Be afraid," said Clark, who is the vice president of the UNC Black Student Movement. "Be afraid. I want you to be scared because we are scared on this campus every day."