UNC trustees give Hannah-Jones tenure in a day filled with drama, dissension

CHAPEL HILL — Trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill on Wednesday approved a plan to offer tenure to investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, capping weeks of tension that began when a board member halted the process over questions about her teaching credentials.
The board voted 9-4 to accept the tenure application at a special meeting — a gathering that came a day before Hannah-Jones was scheduled to start work at the journalism school.
The university announced in April that Hannah-Jones, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project that focused on the country’s history of slavery, would be joining the journalism school’s faculty as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism with a five-year contract.
Before Wednesday, the school had said little about why tenure was not offered, but a prominent donor revealed he had emailed university leaders challenging her work as “highly contentious and highly controversial” before the process was halted.
Hannah-Jones’ attorneys had announced last week that she would not report for work without tenure, prompting a call from Student Body President Lamar Richards, who’s also a trustee, for the board to convene a special meeting.
Hannah-Jones was not present for the board meeting, and her lawyers didn’t immediately respond to questions for comment on Wednesday’s decision.
The decision by trustees to halt Hannah-Jones’ tenure submission has sparked a torrent of criticism from within the community. It ultimately revealed a depth of frustration over the school’s failure to answer longstanding concerns about the treatment of Black faculty, staff and students.
On Wednesday afternoon, protesters had been turned back earlier in an attempt to enter the building where the meeting was being held. About 75 students, organized by the campus Black Student Movement, had gathered outside before the meeting started, then were allowed into a ballroom of the Carolina Inn as the meeting began.
But once the board voted to go into closed session to discuss the tenure issue, the students refused to go. Law enforcement was brought in to make them leave.
Students chanted “No Justice! No Peace!” as they were shoved into a hallway outside the room. They continued to shout, with some using a bullhorn.
One protester said she was punched in the face.
When an officer told Julia Clark to move back, she took that to mean the officer felt threatened.
“Be afraid,” said Clark, who is the vice president of the UNC Black Student Movement. “Be afraid. I want you to be scared because we are scared on this campus every day.”
Hannah-Jones shared a video of the altercation on Twitter asking anyone who has the names or contact information “for the sisters physically shoved out of this room” to send her a direct message.
Taliajah “Teddy” Vann, president of the Black Student Movement, yelled at officers and trustees through a megaphone after being forced out of the meeting. She was frustrated that the board went into closed session and would not vote in public.
“What are you hiding?” Vann said. “You say you care about Black lives — you’re lying through your (expletive) teeth. Every time. And you have been for decades.
“Y’all think y’all are safe hiding behind those doors? You’re not. Because our voices will be heard regardless.”