Under fire: Controversial bill repealing N.C. pistol permit heads to Cooper

But the national background check wouldn't be required in a private sale between two individuals — in contrast to current law, in which the purchaser needs a permit from a sheriff. While bill sponsors said most people don't know they need a permit in such a transaction, opponents of the measure would create a large loophole that would allow weapons to be purchased freely.

“This bill would remove one of the few protections that we currently have in place to stop dangerous people from buying handguns,” said Sen. Natasha Marcus, a Mecklenburg County Democrat.

Cooper’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the bill. Attorney General Josh Stein, also a Democrat, asked legislators earlier this week to consider ”the serious threat to public safety this legislation carries and reject it.”

The bill, if it were to become law, wouldn't end the requirement that sheriffs issue concealed weapons permits.