'Unequal playing field': N.C. summer schools struggle to make up for lost time

In contrast, low-income students typically see learning loss. Families often struggle to find slots in affordable summer enrichment programs, where demand can readily outpace the number of available seats.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools typically does not host a summer session, but offered more than 30,000 slots this year to any student interested and saw an average daily attendance of around 15,000. While any student could sign up and get a seat, the district targeted those with low grades in core classes, had unstable housing or who were chronically absent. About 65,000 students were identified under those criteria, and nearly 20,000 of those children signed up for a summer slot.

Tangela Williams, who is overseeing summer programming, said that because attendance was not mandatory, some students came only on certain days of the week or started during the middle of the 24-day program. While some parents said they were simply no longer interested, staff members contacted each family if a student missed three consecutive days to provide any support needed in case the student wanted to return.

Williams said that while there were limits to what could be done, she hoped the experience would go beyond teaching content and help students make the transition back to in-person learning.