'A political fight': Union County concedes a little ground in COVID-19 standoff

MONROE — Union County's school board voted Monday to modify the district's quarantine protocols to comply with state law and let the county health department lead contact tracing efforts.

The move comes after the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services threatened to sue the district for overhauling contact tracing procedures and allowing most of its 7,000 quarantined students back into the classroom so long as they are not symptomatic or infected with COVID-19.

“(The district) will recognize quarantines in accordance with state law of students and staff who are considered close contacts with a COVID-19 positive case,” said Kathy Heintel, a member of the board.

Because it is one of a handful of districts not compelling students or staff to wear masks and does not have an online learning option, some Union County parents say the quarantines have amounted to 14 days of near total learning loss.

Roughly one-sixth of the district's 39,000 enrolled pupils were stuck at home the week before the district substantially changed its COVID-19 protocols. Less than 1,700 kids were quarantined last week after the changes, a 77% weekly drop.