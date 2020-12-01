Up to a foot of snow closes areas of Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The National Weather Service predicts light snow would continue along the Tennessee border through Tuesday morning. Most areas will see around an inch of additional accumulation during the day, forecasters said.

"But snow showers could last through much of the daytime period with flakes possibly still falling over the northern tier after sunset," the NWS said.

"Snow totals are still on track with 1 to 3 inches below 3,500 feet and upwards of 4-6+ (inches) above 3,500 feet. A few of localized ridge tops along the TN Border could receive close to a foot of snow, but will be very isolated."

Wind gusts of 24 mph and lows between 10 and 20 degrees are also forecast for the high country, forecasters said Tuesday.

"Any melting that does occur in the mountains today will need to be monitored once the sun sets for the development of black ice. Also, with the gusty winds, expect wind chill values to be 10-15 degrees below the ambient temperature for today and tonight," the National Weather Service said.