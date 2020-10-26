US Senate race in NC: Can Tillis come from behind and beat Cunningham?

A Cunningham spokeswoman said Tillis is trying to distract voters from substantive issues that are more important to the voters, like access to health care and the federal government's efforts to contain the coronavirus.

"Senator Tillis and his allies can't defend his record of trying to strip protections from those with pre-existing conditions or botching the response to COVID-19, so instead, they are spending the final weeks of this race resorting to desperate, personal attacks," Communications Director Rachel Petri said.

Meanwhile, Tillis was asked this past week by TV station WCNC in Charlotte if he is applying a double standard by harping on Cunningham's behavior yet supporting Republican President Donald Trump, who has similar activities in his past. Tillis said the difference between Cunningham's activity and Trump's is that Cunningham was with the wife of an Army veteran who was injured in the service.

"No, I think the standard should be the same," Tillis told the TV station. "That's why I said voters are entitled to make whatever choices they want to for president. But let's not lower the standard and say that you can have an adulterous affair with the wife of a wounded warrior."

The California woman and her husband have both told the media they were in a marital separation when she was with Cunningham.