Vaccines become more accessible to farmworkers, but many still struggle with internet access

When COVID-19 arrived, the organization considered switching to a virtual model to better protect farmworkers, community health workers, and to limit physical appointments with doctors. But, they immediately ran into a problem: internet and cell service at most migrant housing ranges from poor to nonexistent.

“I knew that this issue existed,” Rivera said. She used to be an outreach worker, and she remembers having to go out to farms to deliver health information — a blood test came back, an appointment had to be rescheduled, etc. — which could have been relayed over a phone call or an email, had those services reliably existed.

'Hidden' housing

Part of the challenge in getting internet to migrant farm labor camps stems from how isolated their housing often is.

Nearly 40% of migrant camps are “hidden,” according to a 2015 study by researchers at Wake Forest School of Medicine, meaning they’re far off the road, or tucked behind other structures. The distance between the road and migrant housing makes it more likely trees or other physical barriers will need to be removed, which can lead to rising costs when laying the fibers and cables.