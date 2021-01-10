Veteran breaks record for 'Pitchell' race in NC city

With only one headphone in so he could hear music but still listen for bears crunching in the woods, Kyle said, “I kept telling myself it’s a long day, there’s time to recover and just keep moving efficiently.”

At the Folk Art Center in Asheville, Kyle was a few minutes ahead of the record pace. The last time he saw his father before the Mitchell summit was just north of Asheville at Ox Creek Road, where the parkway was closed for the rest of the way to Mount Mitchell State Park.

Paul gave him supplies and trekking poles for the next 7 miles to Potato Field Gap.

“I took the backpack he needed for the final 17 miles from Potato Field to the summit and rode it up there on his mountain bike,” Paul said. “Little did I realize I had to go up 1,500 feet in elevation! I rode as hard as I could and only beat him up there by about 10 minutes.”

Kyle said his forte is hill climbing, so as the trail began to ascend from Ox Creek Road is where he gained more momentum and built on Pope’s split times. At Potato Field Gap he was 17 minutes ahead of pace.

“At that point I was pretty confident that as long as I didn’t really blow up, there’s a lot more climbing to go, so I could probably get it,” he said.