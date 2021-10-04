 Skip to main content
Virginia woman arrested in NC after authorities say she stole SUV with 5 kids inside
Virginia woman arrested in NC after authorities say she stole SUV with 5 kids inside

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) — A Virginia woman is accused of stealing an SUV with five children inside after the driver had stopped to help her following a multi-car crash in North Carolina, authorities said.

The Currituck County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the SUV driver stopped and got out to assist after witnessing the crash Sunday on U.S. Highway 158 in Grandy. One of the drivers involved in the crash got out of their car, jumped into the SUV and drove off with the children, the news release said.

Deputies chased the SUV down Caratoke Highway to a convenience store, where deputies apprehended the suspect after she got out of the vehicle and ran, the sheriff's office said. The children were described as "extremely shaken but not harmed," according to the news release.

Multiple charges were filed against Markell Hancox of Chesapeake, Va,, including five counts of second-degree kidnapping. She is jailed on a $210,000 bond. It's not known if she has an attorney.

