Visitors now allowed inside N.C. long-term care facilities, but there are some rules

RALEIGH — Visitors can now go into nursing homes to visit residents, as long as the homes have not had recent coronavirus outbreaks.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, signed an order Monday allowing indoor visitation at long-term care facilities, which includes nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and other congregate facilities.

But the order only applies to facilities that have not had COVID-19 cases in the previous 14 days and those in counties where the percentage of positive coronavirus tests is less than 10%. The state's guidelines follow those set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

On Monday, only six of the state's 100 counties had positive test rates that were higher than 10%, and all Triad counties were far below that mark.

Under the order, visitors must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering a nursing home, and must wear a face covering. Among other requirements, visitors, residents and staff must use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after a visit.