Wake County, like Guilford, is struggling with its own bus driver shortage

RALEIGH — Wake County, the state's largest school system, is warning disruptions in transporting students to school may continue as it struggles, like many North Carolina districts, with a shortage of bus drivers.
That shortage has been exacerbated in the wake of an onslaught of COVID-19 infections brought on by the new omicron strain of the coronavirus.
Last Friday, thousands of Wake County students — from roughly 65 schools — had to provide their own transportation as a result of more than 150 bus drivers being out primarily because of COVID-19.
Wake had more than 150 bus drivers absent each of the past two days, according to Matt Dees, a school district spokesman. He said more than 100 routes had to be canceled as a result.
Bus driver absences are also up in Johnston County and the Chapel Hill-Carrboro school systems. But both districts said they were still able to cover all of their routes late last week. Some routes may have had delays though.
The shortage in drivers has been ongoing issue for the state stretching back months. Many drivers, wanting more pay for the demanding job, have chosen instead to leave and their positions have remained unfilled. It's been a struggle for some districts, already stretched thin, to get students to school on time.
This latest wave of coronavirus infections has depleted the ranks of remaining drivers that much more.
Jim Martin, a Wake County school board member, warned that the district should expect absences to continue rising.
In the fall, dozens of Wake bus drivers staged a three-day sickout to protest low pay and working conditions. A third of Wake's buses weren't running, leading to long carpool lines at schools as families arranged their own transportation.
The protest led the school board to take steps such as approving raises and $5,000 in employee bonuses.