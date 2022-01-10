Wake County, like Guilford, is struggling with its own bus driver shortage

RALEIGH — Wake County, the state's largest school system, is warning disruptions in transporting students to school may continue as it struggles, like many North Carolina districts, with a shortage of bus drivers.

That shortage has been exacerbated in the wake of an onslaught of COVID-19 infections brought on by the new omicron strain of the coronavirus.

Last Friday, thousands of Wake County students — from roughly 65 schools — had to provide their own transportation as a result of more than 150 bus drivers being out primarily because of COVID-19.

Wake had more than 150 bus drivers absent each of the past two days, according to Matt Dees, a school district spokesman. He said more than 100 routes had to be canceled as a result.

Bus driver absences are also up in Johnston County and the Chapel Hill-Carrboro school systems. But both districts said they were still able to cover all of their routes late last week. Some routes may have had delays though.