Wake teachers have to wait for COVID vaccinations. It could be 'weeks to months.'

Some school employees thanked the board for staying with remote learning.

"I know how much pressure is on all of you to make the 'right' decision, even though your decisions will never be able to please everyone," wrote Courtney Richardson, who teaches second grade. "I thank you dearly, because while not a popular choice, this is the safest choice for students, staff, teachers, families, and community members."

Amanda Boyd, another Wake teacher, told the board that she was exposed to COVID at school.

"I will say it was not fun watching my amazing coworkers have to cover my in-person students and work during my mandatory quarantine period," Boyd wrote the board. "Please vote to keep WCPSS remote through the end of the school year at least."

But some people voiced their frustration at teachers for not wanting to return at this time.

"It was mentioned that teachers 'aren't comfortable' going back to school," wrote Karen Nelson, the grandparent of a kindergarten student. "Did someone forget that they are EMPLOYEES? If employees refuse to work, they don't get paid; they get terminated."

Some people complained that suspending in-person classes is hurting students academically, socially and emotionally.

"The mental health crisis continues, and worsens when you choose to extend remote learning for all students," wrote Jennifer Birch, a mental health counselor.