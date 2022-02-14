Walk this way: Oak Island man to trek nearly 1,200 miles across state

“I figured this would be a great way to really understand where I’m from and it just seems like a good challenge,” he said. “It stretches the entire length of North Carolina and it goes through the coastal region, the Piedmont region and the mountains. So it’s going to be neat that it won’t be the same terrain every single day. It’s going to vary drastically.”

Throughout his journey, Bennett will be taking pictures and videos documenting the sights and sounds of the trail, and highlighting issues that threaten habitats and wildlife.

Bennett was originally going to attempt to break the record for the fastest time to complete the Mountain to Sea trail, but decided to take his time and appreciate the journey instead.

“That would have been a real logistical nightmare,” he said.

Bennett was planning to have a crew follow behind him with supplies that would lighten his load and keep his spirits up as he raced through the trail.

Now, he plans to camp out most nights but will also stay with “trail angels” along the way and with family as he passes Durham. He’ll stop into towns every few days to resupply at the nearest grocery store.