Want to be an extra in a Hallmark holiday movie filmed at Biltmore? Here’s how.

If you’ve ever wanted to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, this could be your chance.

A Southeast-based casting agency has announced an open call for background performers — or extras — to be part of “A Biltmore Christmas,” a Hallmark movie that will be filmed and set at the iconic Biltmore Estate.

The movie, scheduled to begin production in January, will star Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, both of whom have several acting credits with the Hallmark network.

While Lenz and Polaha will be front-and-center throughout the film, being an extra could be your chance to have 15 seconds of fame.

So, how can you become an extra in the movie? If you’re interested, you’ll need to submit an online application through The Casting Office’s website (thecastingofficeinc.com). The website includes lots of information about the application process. The Casting Office asks applicants to read all of the information before submitting the application.

After doing that, the website includes a form to fill out. The application asks you for basic information, such as your name, age and gender as well as your clothing measurements and whether you have any special talents or abilities.

The application also requires you to submit two unedited photos of yourself — a smiling headshot and a full-length photo of your body.

Once you’ve filled out the application, click the submission button at the bottom. Applications are not accepted by email or social media.

No experience is required to be an extra in “A Biltmore Christmas,” The Casting Office says. People of all backgrounds, including ages, races and genders are needed as extras in the film, the agency says.

But, if you’re cast as an extra, you will need to commit to the schedule set by the production and be able to follow directions. Days on set could last between 12 to 14 hours, and extras need to be available for the entire day.

“You must arrive as early as needed, and stay as late, or long as needed, reporting to set with a willingness to listen and work with a positive attitude!” The Casting Office website says.

It’s unclear how many extras will be cast in “A Biltmore Christmas,” but The Casting Office wrote in a recent Facebook post that thousands of applications have been submitted since the open call was announced. The post said the agency has been reviewing applications over the holidays and is working to fill the remaining roles.

“While we are beyond grateful for the outpouring of interest, please understand that we are unable to respond to individual emails or social media messages regarding the status of your submissions,” the post read.

As far as the plot of “A Biltmore Christmas,” Lenz will star as Lucy Collins, a screenwriter hired to remake a beloved classic holiday movie that was filmed decades ago at the Biltmore Estate. She goes to Biltmore to do research and is drawn to a beautiful hourglass inside the house. She accidentally knocks it over and is transported back in time to 1946 during the filming of a fictional holiday movie called “His Merry Bride.”

The star of the 1946 film is Jack Huston, played by Polaha. Huston is drawn to Lucy and the two eventually fall in love. But her presence in the past threatens the production of the movie, and she must make things right or threaten to alter the future.

The film is expected to premiere late next year.