Wanting more COVID-19 vaccinations, this N.C. county goes door-to-door

"That's a pretty big difference," said Dr. Nerissa Price, medical director of WakeMed Physician Practices Well-Being Initiatives.

She administered the vaccines to the Floreses.

"What we have been concerned about is seeing the vaccination rate go down and down and we assume that meant that people weren't interested anymore, but it's not true," Price said. "People just need access."

Wake County is using census tract data to identify neighborhoods with low vaccination rates, then sending canvassers who go ask people if they want to get the shot. They offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

If the person agrees to a first dose, the team will schedule their next shot in three weeks.

They can either schedule an appointment at one of the county's vaccine sites, or the canvass team will arrange to go back to the person's home.

As the canvass team goes door-to-door, they'll also answer any questions residents may have.