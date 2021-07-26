Wanting more COVID-19 vaccinations, this N.C. county goes door-to-door

RALEIGH — Kovin Flores, who was unvaccinated before last Friday, was worried about the rare potential side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I wasn't planning on getting it any time soon," said Flores, 20.
But then Wake County Public Health sent canvassers to Kings Parkway in east Raleigh where Flores lives. They knocked on his door and asked if he wanted the vaccine.
"I had the opportunity, so I got it," Flores said.
And since the side effects weren't as bad as he thought, he said he was going to tell his friends to get the vaccine also.
"It wasn't that bad," Flores said. "They shouldn't be worried."
His 12-year-old sister got the vaccine, too, the youngest eligible age currently for the vaccine.
The family wasn't the last.
As of 2:30 p.m. last Friday, six of Flores' neighbors agreed to get the vaccine as well.
It's a part of a Wake County initiative where health workers go door-to-door in neighborhoods with low vaccination rates, typically areas with rates from 30% to 40%.
It's low compared to the county rate. As of late last week, around 70% of those eligible had received at least one dose of the vaccine in Wake County, according to county officials.
"That's a pretty big difference," said Dr. Nerissa Price, medical director of WakeMed Physician Practices Well-Being Initiatives.
She administered the vaccines to the Floreses.
"What we have been concerned about is seeing the vaccination rate go down and down and we assume that meant that people weren't interested anymore, but it's not true," Price said. "People just need access."
Wake County is using census tract data to identify neighborhoods with low vaccination rates, then sending canvassers who go ask people if they want to get the shot. They offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
If the person agrees to a first dose, the team will schedule their next shot in three weeks.
They can either schedule an appointment at one of the county's vaccine sites, or the canvass team will arrange to go back to the person's home.
As the canvass team goes door-to-door, they'll also answer any questions residents may have.
"Some of the doors never open. Other doors, when they do open, they still have a lot of hesitancy and concern, but they're willing to have that conversation with us," Price said. "My hope is, if we keep coming back, and they see our commitment ... I think that maybe we'll get some of those folks."
Price said people she has talked to while canvassing have given her a variety reasons for not being vaccinated. Some elderly people have issues with transportation, she said, and others with children have problems making the time. They aren't necessarily hesitant, she said.
"All we needed to do was to knock on doors," Price said.
Price, who is Black and is from the ZIP code she was canvassing Friday, said some people just need to see a familiar face.
"Sometimes it's not the message, but the messenger," she said. "It's amazing how quickly people change their attitude when they see your face."