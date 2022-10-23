WATCH: Autumn in Linville Falls

Be the first to know
Mystified Outer Banks tourists witnessed a bizarre act of nature Friday, Oct. 14, as fish began flinging themselves onto the beach at Ocracoke Island. Multiple videos shared on social media show the ocean appeared to boil with fish as they tumbled over each other in the surf. The so-called “bluefish blitz” concluded with thousands of dying fish piled on the sand, flopping up and down as ...
Murphy's 2010, billed as the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Winston-Salem, now has one staffer as it hangs on through lean times.
Burke County rescuers conducted a blood transfusion in Linville Gorge to save someone’s life after they fell from Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday night.
Alan and Elise Thompson said in a statement there were never any warning signs that their son Austin "was capable of doing anything like this." Police have not publicly identified the 15-year-old accused of killing five people.
Who is the suspect in the Raleigh shooting?
DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley updates lawmakers on workforce shortages plaguing his department.
Editor’s note: This story contains graphic language and imagery. Police radio traffic offers new details on last week's standoff with Raleigh's mass shooting suspect.
The solar farms, if approved and fully operational, would reduce emissions that contribute to climate change by 370,000 tons per year, the equivalent of taking 71,000 cars off the road, according to Cypress Creek.
North Carolina's WIC participation rate increased by 21% between February 2020 and February 2022, according to a new report by the Food Research & Action Center.
