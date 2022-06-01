WATCH NOW: 3 otter pups born at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher

Three Asian small-clawed otter pups — all females — were born May 21 at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. They are growing and bonding with their parents, Leia and Quincy. Leia, age 3, and Quincy, age 8, are both first-time parents and have been very attentive to their offspring, the aquarium said in a news release.

Aquarium guests will be able to see the pups once they are eating solid foods and become proficient swimmers.

“We continue to monitor the pups’ growth and development, as well as ensure their parents have the calm and support they need to successfully raise them," Dr. Emily Christiansen, chief veterinarian, said in the release. "All three pups are gaining weight, and Leia appears to be providing them with all the nutrition they need, which is especially encouraging and exciting as she is a first-time mom."

Asian small-clawed otters are native to Indonesia, southern China, southern India, Southeast Asia, and the Philippines. They are the smallest of the otter species and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

Population numbers are declining because of several threats, including residential and commercial development, deforestation, the illegal pet trade, pollution, climate change, and poaching, the release said.