WATCH NOW: Franklin Graham visits field hospital in Ukraine supported by Samaritan's Purse

The Rev. Franklin Graham visited Lviv, Ukraine, recently for two days, where he visited local church leaders, as well as the doctors, nurses, lab techs and others who are serving at Samaritan Purse's emergency field hospital, according to a news release.

Samaritan’s Purse is moving the hospital's staff and equipment further east, hundreds of miles closer to the front lines, the release from the nonprofit said. The field hospital will be able to treat up to 200 patients a day in the new location and also will be able to provide surgical care for trauma patients.

“This is dangerous work, but our team is committed to helping the people of Ukraine," Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in the release. "We want them to know that God loves them and we’re here to care for them."

Samaritan’s Purse also is treating patients at three medical clinics — two are in Lviv at the train station and a bus station, and a third is in Chernivtsi in southwest Ukraine. A second emergency field hospital will be set up near the front lines, making it the nonprofit's fifth medical operation in Ukraine, the nonprofit said.

Samaritan’s Purse is based in Boone and has more than 150 staff members in the region. They have seen more than 2,400 patients across all of the medical sites — more than 100 patients a day, according to the release.

“There are many needs on the ground, but the greatest need is prayer. We need to continue to pray that God would work in the hearts of leaders to end the fighting,” Graham said in the release.

Since March 4, Samaritan’s Purse has made five airlifts, delivering nearly 185 tons of relief supplies to Ukraine, according to the release. It is using a network of more than 3,000 churches to distribute medicine and food. Samaritan’s Purse also has assisted more 43,600 people with critical relief supplies including hygiene kits, winter clothing and bedding kits. Approximately 30 Ukrainian chaplains serving through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association are ministering alongside Samaritan’s Purse to provide spiritual and emotional care.

The Christian disaster relief organization started working in Ukraine in 1996.