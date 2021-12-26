WATCH NOW: Wildfire near Grandfather Mountain grows to 350 acres

LINVILLE — Firefighters are monitoring a wildfire in the vicinity of Grandfather Mountain which has burned 350 acres and is about 10% contained, officials said.

The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that the fire, reported on Friday in the Roseboro area, had spread overnight but wasn't threatening any homes as of Saturday. The post said equipment was deployed to protect residents.

The department said the fire was on the Blue Ridge Parkway side of Grandfather Mountain. In a subsequent post, the department said early Sunday that the wildfire continued to advance and shift with the winds.

As firefighters focus on protecting resources on the northwest end of the fire, the U.S. Forest Service said, the fire is expected to continue to burn to the south and east into the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area along Timber Ridge.

Twenty firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service are responding, along with fire departments from Collettsville and Linville, the U.S. Forest Service said on Facebook.

Several trails in the area are closed, including the Mountains to Sea Trail along Gragg Prong between Roseboro and Pineola Roads.