'We have the funding': Cooper pledges more public school spending in budget

Lee said recently if the plan is not fully funded before a scheduled Oct. 18 court hearing, he will consider ways to take action. That could include holding the General Assembly in contempt or issuing monetary penalties.

Republican leaders, particularly in the Senate, have chafed at the judge’s directives, saying funding decisions are exclusively the purview of the legislature, not the courts.

The plan developed by Cooper and the State Board of Education aims to spend more than $5.5 billion in new education funding through 2028. The proposal includes funding improvements to help low-income students and those with disabilities. There’s increased pay for teachers, principals and assistant principals, as well as efforts to improve teacher diversity.

In the Leandro litigation — named after an original plaintiff — the state Supreme Court ruled in 2004 that the state’s children have a fundamental right to the “opportunity to receive a sound basic education,” but that the state had not lived up to that mandate. Interest in compliance with the rulings grew as Lee took over monitoring the case and a consultant’s report in 2019 declared little progress had been made to comply.