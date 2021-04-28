'We have to see': Despite calls from many, judge won't release video of Brown shooting

ELIZABETH CITY — A judge refused Wednesday to release video showing North Carolina deputies shooting and killing a Black man, ruling that making the footage public at this stage could jeopardize the investigation into Andrew Brown Jr.'s death.
Judge Jeffery Foster said the video must remain out of public view for at least 30 days.
“The release at this time would create a serious threat to the fair, impartial and orderly administration of justice,” Foster said.
However, the judge did order authorities to allow Brown's family to privately view five videos from officer-worn cameras and one from a dashboard camera within 10 days, with some portions blurred or redacted. Family members had previously been allowed to view only a 20-second clip from a single body camera.
While one attorney for Brown’s family, Wayne Kendall, initially said it was a “partial victory” for the family to view more footage from the incident, the legal team later issued a statement condemning the decision.
“In this modern civil rights crisis where we see Black people killed by the police everywhere we look, video evidence is the key to discerning the truth and getting well-deserved justice for victims of senseless murders,” according to the statement signed by the legal team.
The decision came shortly after a North Carolina prosecutor said that Brown had hit law enforcement officers with his car before they opened fire. Deputies came to Brown's Elizabeth City residence last week to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants.
District Attorney Andrew Womble, who viewed the body-camera videos, told the judge that he disagreed with a characterization by an attorney for Brown's family that Brown did not try to drive away until deputies opened fire. Womble said the video shows that Brown’s car made “contact” with law enforcement twice before shots could be heard on the video.
“As it backs up, it does make contact with law enforcement officers,” he said, adding that the car stops again. “The next movement of the car is forward. It is in the direction of law enforcement and makes contact with law enforcement. It is then and only then that you hear shots.”
Womble said that officers shouted commands and tried to open a car door before any shots were fired.
Womble argued that the video from the shooting should be kept from the public so that state investigators can make progress on their probe of the shooting.
One of the Brown family lawyers, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, who viewed the 20-second video, said Monday that shots were heard from the instant the footage started with Brown’s car in his driveway and his hands on the steering wheel. She said he did not try to back away until after deputies ran up to his car and began shooting, and he did not pose a threat to deputies, explaining: “He finally decides to try to get away and he backs out, not toward officers at all.”
In response to Womble’s remarks in court, she defended her description of the footage.
“At no time have I given any misrepresentations. I still stand by what I saw in that clip,” she said.
The judge denied formal requests by a media coalition including The Associated Press and by Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II to release the video. Under a 2016 state law, authorities can show body camera video privately to family members of a victim but must receive a judge's approval to make it public.
“Accountability is important,” said Mike Tadych, a lawyer for the media coalition. “But in order to hold public officials accountable, we have to see what’s going on."