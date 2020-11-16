'We know that they see us.' Why a 58-day vigil is going on outside NC governor's house

Ronnie Long of Concord spoke on Sunday about his exoneration. His conviction of rape in a case marred by suppression of evidence was vacated in August after he was incarcerated for 44 years.

The governor did not respond to requests to commute his sentence, and Long is now is waiting on a request for Cooper to give him a pardon of innocence, said his lawyer, Jamie Lau, clinical professor of law at Duke Law School.

"He ain't got to go to nobody to do what he need to do. He ain't got to go get no permission from nobody, he's got the authority to do this," said Long in an interview with The N&O. "Give me the chance to live the productive life that you say you want me to live when I come back out here."

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,813 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the North Carolina prison system, according to data from the Department of Public Safety. Health experts have said that the risk in prisons is high, where quarters are cramped and health care is poor. The risks of prison outbreaks extend beyond the walls of the prison, as employees transport the virus to their families and communities.