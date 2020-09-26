'We were failed': In N.C., thousands brace for eviction — and homelessness

Otengo is working two jobs to save up for a better place. One of those jobs is as a waitress, where she earns $2.13 an hour plus tips.

‘Landlords are suffering’

In mid-August, 115 tenants stood in line in a crowded hallway at the Durham County courthouse.

All of them faced eviction. They also faced the same plaintiff, Rick Soles Property Management.

Rick Soles, the owner, is in the business of sheltering people. Without rent, though, it’s a failing one.

It’s why he and hundreds of other landlords and management companies rushed to court in July and August for permission to evict tenants who had failed to pay rent in the spring and early summer.

“Landlords are suffering,” Soles said in a phone interview.

Soles said he took his tenants to court because many of them hadn’t paid rent since the onset of the pandemic.

For Soles and other landlords, rent is monthly income used for property taxes, mortgages and upkeep.

For much of the year, landlords have been expected to do without that income. Soles thinks the new CDC order is asking too much. A lawsuit has been filed challenging the moratorium.