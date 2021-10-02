Weeks after flooding, NC town sifts through what the waters left

“It is intended to meet basic needs and help you get back on your feet,” FEMA says on the FAQ site. “FEMA is not empowered to make you whole.”

Because of this delay in aid, White-Hoglen said it felt like her community is fending for itself.

“Because we are often forgotten about and left behind, we are forced to step up and care for each other in a way that we are capable of, and we are strong enough to do,” she said. “But in a way that shouldn't burn us out.”

At the same time, she is overwhelmed by the love, resilience and care within her community.

“What I have learned is that our community does know what is best for us, and we do know how to care for each other,” she said. “And that we need really strong support and investments from people with access to resources.”

Now operating out of the Cruso United Methodist Church, We Are WNC has partnered with the Canton Missional Network, a network of churches across Western North Carolina. In the church, fold out tables hold boxes of supplies. Community members can rent power tools and supplies to assist with debris removal and clean up. And three times a day, seven days a week, volunteers serve hot meals for anyone who needs it.