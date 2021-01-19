'We're almost there': Cooper, Cohen tour mass vaccination site in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina has vaccinated 450,000 people against COVID-19 as the state ramps up its vaccination efforts, according to the state’s top health official.

The comments by Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, came as she and Gov. Roy Cooper toured one of the few mass vaccination sites in operation.

Cohen said state officials want to use up all the doses from the federal government as quickly as possible.

North Carolina has lagged far behind other states in its vaccination rate. Cooper told reporters his administration’s top priority is to get people vaccinated “as quickly and as equitably as we possibly can.”

Cooper said that “one of the reasons ... North Carolina was a little slower than other states, (is) because the decision was made to give every single county doses the first time. And when you do that, to be equitable, there are going to be some who do not respond as well.”

The governor said that since the state opened up vaccination criteria to people ages 65 and older, it has been easy to get them vaccinated in a lot of communities, but very difficult in others.