What do NC's new stricter mask rules mean for you? Answers to common questions.

For months, face masks have been a critical part of North Carolina's efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19. Now, the rules about wearing them are getting stricter.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Monday tightening mask requirements and increasing enforcement as coronavirus cases are surging across the state and the holidays are approaching.

Face coverings will now be required in all indoor settings, regardless of whether people are 6 feet apart, if the people there are not in your household.

The new rules take effect Wednesday, just before Thanksgiving, and will be in place until at least Dec. 11.

Here's what you need to know, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Do I need to wear a mask at home or indoors with family or friends?

Yes, if you're with people who you don't live with. Everyone must wear a face mask indoors if anyone else in that space is not a member of the same household, even if it's a small number of close friends and family.

Do I need to wear a face mask outside, at a park or walking my dog?