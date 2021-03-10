What's in a name? For this Charlotte brew, well, we can't exactly say.

CHARLOTTE — Sycamore Brewing once again is appealing to keep its label design for its hard seltzer that was squashed by the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.

The Charlotte brewery's label for its BUBS hard seltzer lemon lime 12-ounce can was disapproved by the commission in December. The golden label has the F-word spelled out twice.

The brewery has raised eyebrows with past label designs including provocative Christmas ale labels, and making big splashes with its recent mysterious "What the 77" seltzer campaign.

In a December 2020 letter, the ABC group said that advertisements and product labels on alcoholic products sold or distributed in North Carolina are prohibited from any statement or design that depicts scenes deemed undignified, immodest or in bad taste.

All labels must be submitted to the state commission for approval before products can be sold. The state agency oversees control of all aspects of alcoholic beverages including selling and manufacturing.

"This seltzer is a cheeky celebration of the end of 2020," the brewery announced on Facebook in December.