Where can you safely see holiday lights in N.C.? Check out these drive-up displays
Where can you safely see holiday lights in N.C.? Check out these drive-up displays

RALEIGH — While the coronavirus has upended many holiday traditions, it's still possible to see light shows from a safe distance.

Event organizers across the state are offering drive-thru Christmas displays this year as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone to avoid crowded areas to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Concerns about the disease forced the cancellation of some popular annual events, including the Chinese Lantern Festival in Cary and Meadow Lights in Benson. But other places have adapted, offering scaled-back or drive-thru light shows that sometimes require reservations.

Here are some options for people who want to see festive displays from the safety of their cars.

Festival of Lights in Forsyth County

The Tanglewood Park Festival of Lights returns with a light show visible from the car in Clemmons, outside of Winston-Salem. While coronavirus fears have shut down Santa visits and other parts of the Gift Village, hayrides will be offered for small family groups, organizers said on their website.

Dates: now through Jan. 1

Time: 6-11 p.m. each day

Location: 4061 Clemmons Road

Christmas on the Farm in Davidson County

Drive-up light displays and "live nativity scenes" are on the schedule for Christmas on the Farm in Davidson County, about 40 miles south of Winston-Salem. Due to health guidelines, Denton FarmPark says it's planning the activities as alternatives to the annual Country Christmas Train, The Dispatch reported.

Dates: Saturday and Sunday ; Dec. 4-6; Dec. 10-13; Dec. 18-23; Dec. 26-27

Time: 4:30-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 4:30-10 p.m. other days

Location: 4259 Handy Road

Christmas Light Show in Bladen County

Lu Mil Vineyard, near Elizabethtown in the southeastern part of the state, is planning its "drive thru festival of lights" with expanded dates and social distancing in mind. Organizers of the Christmas Light Show say face masks will be required for the event, which also includes free photos with Santa.

Dates: Saturday and Sunday; Dec. 3-6; Dec. 10-13; Dec. 17-23; Dec. 26-28

Time: 6-10 p.m. each day

Location: 438 Suggs-Taylor Road

Christmas Town USA in Gaston County

The Charlotte-area town of McAdenville is scaling back on its well-known holiday light activities to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, The Charlotte Observer reported. Though the yule log and tree lighting festivities have been canceled, organizers say people can still drive through to see the lights in the area, which has been dubbed Christmas Town USA.

Dates: Dec. 1-26

Time: 5:30-10 p.m. each day

Location: McAdenville

Christmas Wonderland of Lights in Iredell County

A drive-thru display is planned for this year's Christmas Wonderland of Lights at Zootastic Park, organizers say. Animal encounters also are possible at the event in the town of Troutman, roughly 35 miles north of Charlotte.

Dates: now through Dec. 3

Time: 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; 6-9 p.m. other days

Location: 385 Ostwalt Amity Road

Festival of Lights in Franklin County

Hill Ridge Farms in Youngsville is limiting its holiday celebration to drive-up lights this year. Visitors to the event in the town northeast of Raleigh may want to take the advice of organizers: "Wear your PJs! Who's gonna know?"

Dates: now through Dec. 27

Time: 5:30-10 p.m. each day

Location: 703 Tarboro Road

Fieldstream Farm Lights in Raleigh

Drivers can take a trip through a tunnel of more than 200,000 lights at the Fieldstream Farm Lights display in Raleigh, according to its website.

"We all have missed certain things in 2020 because of Covid, but one thing you don't want to miss is Fieldstream Farm Lights in 2020," organizers wrote on Facebook.

Dates: now through Dec. 31

Time: 6:30-9:45 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 5:30-9:45 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Location: 8008 Old Stage Road

Nights of Lights in Raleigh

Dorothea Dix Park near downtown Raleigh will transform for the first time into a local art and light display, organizers say. Through a sponsorship with WRAL-Channel 5 and Capitol Broadcasting, the city of Raleigh is welcoming people to the drive- and bike-thru event. New Year's activities are planned for the final two days.

Dates: Dec. 16-31, except Christmas Day

Time: Dec. 16-27 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Dec. 28-29 from 5:30 to 10 p.m.; Dec. 30 from 5:30 to 11 p.m.; Dec. 31 from 5:30 to 12:30 a.m.

Location: 75 Hunt Drive

Speedway Christmas in Concord

The Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord lets you get into the holiday spirit with millions of lights along a nearly 4-mile course. While Speedway Christmas has canceled its seasonal village due to coronavirus concerns, it recommends drivers tune into holiday music on the radio to add to the experience. A new ice skating rink and drive-in movies are also planned for the site.

Dates: now through Jan. 17, except Dec. 8, 9 and 25

Time: 6-10 p.m. each day

Location: 5555 Concord Parkway South

Winter Lights in Asheville

The North Carolina Arboretum in is transitioning to a drive-through holiday show for 2020. People taking car rides on the milelong path will be able to see an enchanted forest display, with proceeds going toward the Asheville garden's programs, according to a Facebook post from organizers.

Dates: now through Jan. 10

Time: 5:30-10:30 p.m. each day

Location: 100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way

