Where was Sen. Thom Tillis before his positive COVID-19 result?

RALEIGH — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis had a busy week.

With just a month left to go before the election, the incumbent Republican in North Carolina's U.S. Senate race spent the final days of September and the first days of October attending meet and greets, round tables and a debate in North Carolina against his Democratic opponent, Cal Cunningham. In Washington, he met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, voted on the Senate floor and agreed to an interview with a News & Observer reporter.

Then Tillis tested positive for COVID-19, just one day after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced they had the novel coronavirus, too.

Tillis was one of hundreds who attended the ceremony announcing Barett's nomination for the Supreme Court at the White House last Saturday evening. Since then, more than a half-dozen people who attended the event announced they tested positive.

Tillis' wife, Susan, tested negative for the virus Saturday, and none of his staff members have tested positive "at this point," campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo told The News & Observer.

"Campaign staffers who were exposed to Senator Tillis this week will continue to be tested in the coming days," Romeo said.