While Charlotte schools face a disturbing influx of guns, few are surprised

The national increase increase in violent crime, experts say, can’t be separated from a raging pandemic that upended life for just about everyone, or from a spike in gun sales in a country already awash in firearms.

A gun industry report from early 2021 shows that gun sales in North Carolina jumped about 60% in 2020.

“The more guns on the street, the more likely a gun is going to be used in an assault and robbery. The more likely a gun will be carried to school,” said Richard Rosenfeld, a nationally recognized criminologist who teaches at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. “What’s underlying the uptick in firearm purchases? Clearly the pandemic has played a role. It’s produced a lot of uncertainty. I would also argue that what we saw during the summer of 2020 after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis may have also played a role.”

And while all this was playing out — the stress and deaths from COVID-19, the social unrest, 2020’s spike in crime — Charlotte-area students were stuck at home without access to the structure that school usually provides.

And when kids returned to classrooms in August, they brought that baggage with them.