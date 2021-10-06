While Latinx are driving N.C.'s growth, redistricting may split them

RALEIGH — The 2020 Census showed that in the last decade, North Carolina's massive population growth — enough to earn the state a new, 14th seat in the U.S. House of Representatives — was driven by new Latino residents more than any other group.
So with Latinos the biggest force behind North Carolina's recent growth, many in that community are advocating for the ongoing redistricting process at the state legislature to include them this year. They want assurances that, through the way the state's new political maps are drawn, Latino voters will have a better chance in the next decade to make their voices heard — at least in certain areas of the state where they have the largest numbers.
"We don't have the resources our community needed for many reasons," said Ivan Almonte, a Mexican-American activist in Durham who led a group of Latino residents to a recent public hearing on redistricting.
From 2010 to 2020 North Carolina added 318,000 new Hispanic residents and 88,000 new white residents, a nearly 4 to 1 ratio. In that same period, the state also added 88,000 new Black residents, 133,000 new Asian residents and 251,000 who identify as multiracial.
Although more than 10% of North Carolinians are Hispanic now, only one of the 170 state lawmakers is Hispanic and no one on the congressional level.
So as the Republican-led legislature works in the coming days and weeks to draw new political maps for the next decade, one large question will be how to address the new data that shows the state has become less rural and more diverse.
The legislature conducted several rounds of redistricting in the last decade, including as late as 2019, but all those maps were based on old 2010 population data. That's required by law, and it meant that even in 2019 lawmakers had to essentially disregard the previous nine years' worth of growth and change.
But the new maps being drawn now must use the 2020 data, which has given Latino activists hope.
Almonte, for instance, said he has lived in Durham for over 20 years but this is the first time he has seen a concerted effort by local Latinos to put pressure on redistricting.
And Durham is one of the places in North Carolina where a Latino-heavy district might be most likely, if lawmakers choose to do so, said at least one outside expert.
A political scientist from the University of West Georgia whose research revolves around Latinos in Southern politics, J. Salvador Peralta, said North Carolina's counties with the largest percentages of Hispanic residents — and Hispanic voters — tend to be rural, agricultural communities. But those rural places might not be the areas most likely to lead to heavily Hispanic districts that could elect Hispanic politicians.
Because all political districts must have similar populations and those rural areas are small, they will have to be combined with other nearby communities that don't necessarily have the same kind of Hispanic population. Instead, Peralta said, the most likely places to see any potential districts with a large Latino influence would be Charlotte or Durham, the two cities with the largest Hispanic populations.
Almonte said that with Durham's Latino population growing, they can better pressure politicians to listen to them — but that gets harder if their community gets split up in the new maps, instead of being kept together.
"We have neighborhoods that are 90% Latino where crime is high ... but you don't see politicians there," he said. "They might come during an election, but after it's over they disappear."
Peralta said there are two reasons why the urban areas might be the most likely places for districts friendly to Hispanic voters. One, the population density makes it easier. Two, there are also political considerations to be made.
Hispanic voters do lean Democratic, he said, but they're less strongly Democratic than Black voters. A large number are unaffiliated voters. So Republican lawmakers in charge of redistricting could make inroads back into urban areas where they have been struggling politically, he said, by giving Hispanic voters more of a voice in one or two districts — and then convincing them to support Republicans, and maybe flip a seat.
"I actually think that's exactly what's going to come up in this next round of redistricting," Peralta said. "If there's one tactic that comes up, it's not going to be packing and cracking. It's going to be divide and conquer. The assumption is that Latinos and African Americans will see eye-to-eye given their situation and socioeconomic status. But that doesn't necessarily happen. And it can be that other sides drive that, to grow the divide."