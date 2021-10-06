While Latinx are driving N.C.'s growth, redistricting may split them

Almonte said that with Durham's Latino population growing, they can better pressure politicians to listen to them — but that gets harder if their community gets split up in the new maps, instead of being kept together.

"We have neighborhoods that are 90% Latino where crime is high ... but you don't see politicians there," he said. "They might come during an election, but after it's over they disappear."

Peralta said there are two reasons why the urban areas might be the most likely places for districts friendly to Hispanic voters. One, the population density makes it easier. Two, there are also political considerations to be made.

Hispanic voters do lean Democratic, he said, but they're less strongly Democratic than Black voters. A large number are unaffiliated voters. So Republican lawmakers in charge of redistricting could make inroads back into urban areas where they have been struggling politically, he said, by giving Hispanic voters more of a voice in one or two districts — and then convincing them to support Republicans, and maybe flip a seat.

"I actually think that's exactly what's going to come up in this next round of redistricting," Peralta said. "If there's one tactic that comes up, it's not going to be packing and cracking. It's going to be divide and conquer. The assumption is that Latinos and African Americans will see eye-to-eye given their situation and socioeconomic status. But that doesn't necessarily happen. And it can be that other sides drive that, to grow the divide."