While the COVID-19 school debate rages on, Cooper asks adults to be 'civil'

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper said youth have the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in the state, and he called for an end to bullying at schools and at school boards that keeps them from taking precautions.

"Threats, bullying, intimidation — none of this belongs in our public schools, particularly by adults," Cooper said. "Remember, our children are watching."

At a news conference, Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's secretary of health, said patients younger than 17 made up a third of all new cases as of last Saturday, a trend that has continued for three weeks.

"This doesn't need to happen," she said.

Cooper said there are concerns about the "fevered pitch that many school board meetings have reached in recent weeks." Boards have been meeting to consider mask mandates and often have faced groups of protesters.

"They're absorbing everything they see and hear, even if we think they aren't paying attention," Cooper said about children. "Being civil and respectful of one another is important to navigate another COVID school year. Let's behave the way we ask our kids to act. We owe it to them and we owe it to each other."

Cooper and Cohen have strongly urged schools to require masks, and nearly all districts mandate them. On Monday, the Johnston County school board voted again to require masks for students and teachers, a split decision that came over the objection of many parents and U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who does not represent the district or have children in school there.