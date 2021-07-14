 Skip to main content
Wide-ranging N.C. police reform bill clears yet another hurdle
RALEIGH — A wide-ranging criminal justice measure focused on weeding out problem law enforcement officers in North Carolina and giving mental health aid to others cleared a House committee on Wednesday.

The measure received broad support only after the deletion of language that many have argued would make it difficult for the family members of victims to get access to officer-worn camera video.

Civil rights groups and Democrats on the committee had criticized those changes to what was included in the measure when the Senate approved the legislation unanimously two months ago. A bill sponsor said alterations occurred recently after additional meetings with the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association and other law enforcement groups.

Adjustments to rules regarding body-camera footage surfaced after the April shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies. It took some time and a judge’s order before Brown’s family could watch significant amounts of video that show how Brown died.

A wide array of groups across the political spectrum have backed the broader legislation, which emerged after a year of national focus on racial inequity and police shootings of Black residents.

After conversations with Black state senators and others this spring, the Senate added language that would mandate that a law enforcement agency allow the family or a victim view the unredacted recordings of a death or serious bodily injury within five business days of their request. But the agency still could ask a judge for permission to edit or withhold the footage.

Currently, law enforcement has discretion over what, if any, video can be released.

Critics say that forces a family member to go to court — and likely hire an expensive attorney — to find out what happened to their loved one.

But the House version reworked the procedure. A police department or sheriff’s office will have to petition a court within five days of the request. Then the judge would hear from all sides and alone decide how much footage, if any, would be accessible to the family.

Dawn Blagrove, head of the racial justice advocacy group Emancipate NC, said the language in the House version actually would make situations worse in communities where police shootings occur because it would lead to delays by requiring the court intervention.

“It takes a monumental step backwards for transparency in law enforcement and for victims and family,” Blagrove said in urging committee members to vote against the entire bill should the House language remain.

But the committee ultimately decided to take those provisions out before voting for the measure, which now heads to another panel.

Other approved portions in the House bill would create a public database to determine whether an officer’s certification has been suspended or revoked. The state also would create a database accessible by law enforcement that contains “critical incident information” about when an officer has been involved in a case resulting in death or serious injury.

Police officers would have a duty to report a colleague’s excessive force to superiors, and officers would receive psychological screenings and mental health strategies.

