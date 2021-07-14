Wide-ranging N.C. police reform bill clears yet another hurdle

Currently, law enforcement has discretion over what, if any, video can be released.

Critics say that forces a family member to go to court — and likely hire an expensive attorney — to find out what happened to their loved one.

But the House version reworked the procedure. A police department or sheriff’s office will have to petition a court within five days of the request. Then the judge would hear from all sides and alone decide how much footage, if any, would be accessible to the family.

Dawn Blagrove, head of the racial justice advocacy group Emancipate NC, said the language in the House version actually would make situations worse in communities where police shootings occur because it would lead to delays by requiring the court intervention.

“It takes a monumental step backwards for transparency in law enforcement and for victims and family,” Blagrove said in urging committee members to vote against the entire bill should the House language remain.

But the committee ultimately decided to take those provisions out before voting for the measure, which now heads to another panel.